Azerbaijan defused nearly 40 landmines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 22 to 27 May, 21 anti-personnel and 17 anti-tank landmines, as well as 96 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 271 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.