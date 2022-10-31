Azerbaijan defuses 146 more landmines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 24 to 29 October, 49 anti-personnel and 97 anti-tank mines, as well as 398 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, about 350 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.