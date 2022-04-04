Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses 165 more landmines in liberated Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 68 anti-personnel and 97 anti-tank mines, as well as 298 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from March 1 to 31, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, over 306 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


