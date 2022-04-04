Azerbaijan defuses 165 more landmines in liberated Karabakh
Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 68 anti-personnel and 97 anti-tank mines, as well as 298 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from March 1 to 31, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, over 306 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.