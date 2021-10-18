Azerbaijan defuses 167 mines in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance work conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts over the past week, 140 antipersonnel, 27 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,146 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

According to the agency, 141.9 hectares were cleared during the reporting period.

News.Az