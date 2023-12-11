Azerbaijan defuses 171 more landmines in its liberated territories
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 4 to 10 November, 87 anti-personnel and 84 anti-tank landmines, as well as 340 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 533 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.