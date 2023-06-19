Azerbaijan defuses 30 more landmines in its liberated territories
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, News.Az reports.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 12 to 17 May, 12 anti-personnel and 18 anti-tank landmines, as well as 151 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 156 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.