Azerbaijan defuses 492 mines in liberated lands last month

Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation after the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

During the mine clearance operations conducted in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan last month, 338 anti-personnel and 154 anti-tank mines, and 1,1389 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

The territories with a total area of 408 hectares were demined during the reporting period, the Agency noted.


