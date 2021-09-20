Azerbaijan defuses 63 landmines in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

About 324 hectares of the liberated Azerbaijani territories were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance from September 13 through September 18, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

Some 59 anti-personnel and 4 anti-tank mines, as well as 85 units of unexploded ordnance, were found on the territory of the Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.

News.Az