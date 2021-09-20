Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses 63 landmines in liberated territories

About 324 hectares of the liberated Azerbaijani territories were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance from September 13 through September 18, Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency told News.Az.

Some 59 anti-personnel and 4 anti-tank mines, as well as 85 units of unexploded ordnance, were found on the territory of the Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan districts.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

