Azerbaijan defuses 64 landmines, 307 UXOs in liberated territories last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation. 

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 18 to 24 December, 11 anti-personnel and 53 anti-tank landmines, as well as 307 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 487 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

