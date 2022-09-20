Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses Armenia-planted mines in Lachin

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan defuses Armenia-planted mines in Lachin

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units continue to clear the territories and supply roads mined by sabotage groups during a large-scale provocation committed by the Armenian armed forces, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

As a result of demining activities conducted in the territory of the Lachin region, on September 10, another 100 E-001 M type anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021 were detected in the ravine gap of the northeastern part of the Boyuk Ishigli Mount.

The mines detected by the Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units were removed from the area in compliance with safety regulations.

Work on engineering support is underway.

News about - Azerbaijan defuses Armenia-planted mines in Lachin


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      