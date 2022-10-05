Azerbaijan defuses mines laid by Armenian sabotage groups in Kalbajar, Dashkasan
Work on the detection and neutralization of mines buried during a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces continues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.
Another 118 PMN-E anti-personnel mines and 4 TM-62M anti-tank mines buried by Armenian sabotage groups in the territory of the Kalbajar region, as well as 108 PMN-E anti-personnel mines buried in the territory of the Dashkasan region were detected.
Azerbaijani engineer-sappers neutralized all detected mines in compliance with safety regulations
The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units professionally carry out activities on demining our territories.