Azerbaijan defuses mines laid by Armenian sabotage groups in Kalbajar, Dashkasan

Work on the detection and neutralization of mines buried during a large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces continues, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Another 118 PMN-E anti-personnel mines and 4 TM-62M anti-tank mines buried by Armenian sabotage groups in the territory of the Kalbajar region, as well as 108 PMN-E anti-personnel mines buried in the territory of the Dashkasan region were detected.

Azerbaijani engineer-sappers neutralized all detected mines in compliance with safety regulations

The Azerbaijan Army’s engineer-sapper units professionally carry out activities on demining our territories.


News.Az 

