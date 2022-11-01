Azerbaijan defuses more than 1,800 landmines in its liberated territories last month
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts in October, 1,373 anti-personnel and 461 anti-tank mines, as well as 2,301 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, over 3,200 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.