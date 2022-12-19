Azerbaijan defuses nearly 100 landmines in its liberated territories last week
- 19 Dec 2022 07:57
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 180002
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-defuses-nearly-100-landmines-in-its-liberated-territories-last-week Copied
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 12 to 17 December, 59 anti-personnel landmines, 35 anti-tank landmines as well as 297 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 579 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.