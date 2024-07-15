Azerbaijan defuses nearly 150 landmines in liberated areas last week

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), together with the Defense Ministry, the Emergencies Ministry, and the State Border Service, continue demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

During the demining operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories over the past week, 79 anti-personnel and 68 anti-tank mines, as well as 397 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA said in a statement, News.Az reports.As a result, over 1,200 hectares have been cleared of landmines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az