Azerbaijan defuses nearly 220 landmines in liberated territories last month
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts last month, 61 anti-personnel and 157 anti-tank landmines, as well as 523 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 1,504 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.