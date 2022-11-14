Azerbaijan defuses nearly 350 landmines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 7 to 12 October, 170 anti-personnel and 179 anti-tank mines, as well as 357 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, about 485 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.