Azerbaijan defuses nearly 350 landmines in its liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 21 to 27 August, 256 anti-personnel and 92 anti-tank landmines, as well as 71 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 528 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.