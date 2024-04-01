Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses nearly 400 landmines in its liberated territories last month

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan defuses nearly 400 landmines in its liberated territories last month

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last month, 114 anti-personnel and 299 anti-tank landmines, as well as 1,254 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 6,000 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      