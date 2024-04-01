Azerbaijan defuses nearly 400 landmines in its liberated territories last month

Azerbaijan defuses nearly 400 landmines in its liberated territories last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last month, 114 anti-personnel and 299 anti-tank landmines, as well as 1,254 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 6,000 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az