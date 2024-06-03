Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses nearly 400 landmines in liberated areas in May

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Agdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts last month, 251 anti-personnel and 141 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,068 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA has told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 4,839 hectares have been cleared of landmines and UXOs, the agency added.

