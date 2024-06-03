Azerbaijan defuses nearly 400 landmines in liberated areas in May

Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Agdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts last month, 251 anti-personnel and 141 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,068 items of unexploded ordnance (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA has told News.Az.As a result, nearly 4,839 hectares have been cleared of landmines and UXOs, the agency added.

