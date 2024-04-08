Azerbaijan defuses nearly 60 landmines, over 700 UXOs in liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories last week, 47 anti-personnel and 10 anti-tank landmines, as well as 718 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 1,500 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.