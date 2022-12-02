Azerbaijan defuses over 1,100 landmines in its liberated territories last month
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 1 to 30 November, 782 anti-personnel and 344 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,735 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, over 2,522 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.