Azerbaijan defuses over 120 landmines detected after anti-terror measures in Garabagh (VIDEO)

The Engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army are conducting measures on clearance the Garabagh region of mines and unexploded ammunition, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

After the completion of local anti-terror measures, from September 21 to October 2 of the current year, the Engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army detected 18 anti-personnel mines and 105 anti-tank mines and neutralized in compliance with safety regulations.

On engineering support measures, the main efforts are focused on clearing areas from mines and laying new supply roads.

Necessary measures for engineering support in the mentioned areas are underway in accordance with the plan.

News.Az