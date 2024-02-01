Azerbaijan defuses over 160 landmines in liberated territories last month
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Kalbajar, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts in January, 123 anti-personnel and 40 anti-tank landmines, as well as 203 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 734 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.