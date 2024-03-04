Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan defuses over 210 landmines in its liberated territories over past week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from Armenia's occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations conducted in the liberated Azerbaijani territories from 26 February to 3 March, 157 anti-personnel and 59 anti-tank landmines, as well as 371 units of unexploded ordnance, were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 2,000 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


