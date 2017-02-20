Azerbaijan delegation attends IDEX 2017 exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation is attending IDEX, the only international defence exhibition and conference in the Middle East and North Africa region, which kicked off in Abu Dhabi.

IDEX 2017 demonstrates the latest technology across land, sea and air sectors of defence. It is a unique platform to establish and strengthen relationships with government departments, businesses and armed forces throughout the region.

IDEX is held under the patronage of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

News.Az

News.Az