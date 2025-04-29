Azerbaijan delegation visits Bangladesh to boost ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani government delegation, headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, conducted an official visit to Bangladesh from April 28 to 29.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that Elnur Mammadov was received by Muhammad Yunus, Chief Advisor (Prime Minister) to the Bangladesh's Interim Government. Mammadov presented an invitation from President Ilham Aliyev for Yunus to attend the 17th Summit of Heads of State of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Azerbaijan in July 2025 as a special guest, News.Az reports citing local media.

Mammadov also held bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Touhid Hossain. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the visit and discussed areas of mutual interest.

The second round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Bangladesh also took place, led by Mammadov and Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Jashim Uddin. Discussions covered expanding bilateral and multilateral political ties, and prospects for cooperation in trade, economics, energy, tourism, agriculture, humanitarian affairs, and other sectors.

Both sides praised cooperation within international organizations and emphasized strengthening mutual support in multilateral formats.

Representatives from Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Education, ASAN Khidmet, and AZPROMO participated in a roundtable with relevant Bangladeshi government agencies, exploring potential partnerships. Azerbaijani officials presented detailed overviews at the event, hosted by the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Mammadov also lectured on "Azerbaijan's Foreign Policy" at the Foreign Service Academy of Bangladesh.

News.Az