Azerbaijan delivers 11 persons accused of different crimes to Turkey

Last year Azerbaijan delivered 11 people accused of different crimes to Turkey.

Report informs referring to the Haber7 that the due information has been provided by the Turkish General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to the statement, last year 108 people were extradited to Turkey from 32 countries. Germany tops the list, extraditing 17 persons accused of different crimes to Turkey.

In 2017 13 people were extradited from Georgia, 11 from Azerbaijan, 10 from the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus - 10, Bulgaria, Romania, Saudi Arabia and Ukraine each delivered 4 persons to Turkey. For the first time Peru, Kosovo, Montenegro, Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia and China delivered suspects to Ankara last year.

Turkish General Directorate of Security stated that in 2017 Turkey extradited 31 suspects.

According to the statement, Turkey handed over three persons to Azerbaijan and Spain each, two people to Tajikistan, England, Sweden and 1 suspects to Bulgaria, Kazakhstan, France, Morocco, Macedonia, Paraguay, Austria, Germany, Serbia.

News.Az

