Azerbaijan delivers another batch of humanitarian aid to quake-hit Türkiye

Another plane carrying humanitarian aid was sent to fraternal Türkiye upon the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to assist in the elimination of the aftermath of powerful earthquakes, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

According to the ministry, the plane has already landed at Turkish Adana airport.

The humanitarian aid consisting of 200 tents and 183 heaters has been handed over to relevant bodies of Türkiye.

