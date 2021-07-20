Azerbaijan delivers COVID-19 vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 19, an aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) delivered 40,000 vaccines against coronavirus to the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina (Sarajevo), AZAL told News.Az.

According to the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, 40 thousand doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will also be delivered to Tajikistan as humanitarian aid to combat the spread of coronavirus infection.

News.Az