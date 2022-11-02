Azerbaijan demands justice for journalists killed by Armenian military aggression

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan demands justice for nine journalists killed during Armenia's military aggression, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

“Today, on the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, we remember and demand justice for 9 Azerbaijani journalists who were killed merely for doing their work in the course of military aggression by Armenia against Azerbaijan,” the ministry noted.

November 2 marks the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

News.Az