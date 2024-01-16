Azerbaijan demined more than 118,000 hectares of territory since November 2020

Azerbaijan demined more than 118,000 hectares of territory since November 2020

More than 118,000 hectares of territory in the liberated Azerbaijani territory have been cleared of landmines since November 2020, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov told journalists on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

He noted that during the mine-clearing operations, more than 18,000 anti-personnel, 31,000 anti-tank mines, as well as 60,000 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were discovered and neutralized.

“Unfortunately, a total of 341 people have become victims of landmines since November 2020. Of those 65 were killed,” Suleymanov added.

