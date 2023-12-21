Azerbaijan demines 115,000 hectares of liberated territories: ANAMA

+ ↺ − 16 px

A total of 115,000 hectares of land in the liberated Azerbaijani territories have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance since November 2020, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Samir Poladov said on Thursday.

Poladov made the remarks during a panel session organized on the sidelines of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, News.Az report.s

“In the field of demining, a range of equipment is used, including robots manufactured by friendly Türkiye. We use a variety of technology, including remote-controlled robots and anti-personnel vehicles. This is critical in the destruction of mines, notably anti-tank mines. Robots and demining devices manufactured in Turkey are also utilized to remove occupied regions,” he added.

News.Az