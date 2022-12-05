Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan demines 117 hectares of liberated territories last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from November 28 to December 3, four anti-personnel landmines, as well as 53 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 117 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

