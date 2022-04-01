Azerbaijan demines 23,000 hectares of liberated land to date

+ ↺ − 16 px

So far, about 23,000 hectares of land in the liberated Azerbaijani territories have been demined, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the “Humanitarian mine action and the SDGs” international conference in Baku, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

Suleymanov noted that more than 55 mines have been neutralized in the liberated Azerbaijani lands to date.

He said that the global problem of landmines requires a global response.

This conference serves as a platform for collaboration, sharing and learning. The event is attended by 150 participants from 34 countries,” the ANAMA chief added.

