Azerbaijan demines more than 111,000 hectares in its liberated territories

Azerbaijan has demined 111,207 hectares in its liberated territories since November 2020, Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA), said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 2nd international workshop on “Mine Action: Innovations and Best Practices” in Baku, News.Az reports.

The ANAMA head noted that a total of 109,552 landmines and other explosive objects (30,753 anti-personnel landmines, 18,531 anti-tank landmines and 60,268 units of unexploded ordnance) have been detected and defused in the liberated territories so far.

Suleymanov stressed that Azerbaijan is among the countries most contaminated with landmines globally.

He also mentioned that according to preliminary calculations, about 1.5 million mines were placed in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from the Armenian occupation, and about 9,000 square kilometers of territory were mined.

News.Az