Azerbaijan demines more than 115 hectares of liberated territory in a week
21 Feb 2022 10:00
11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 170712
- Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation following the Second Karabakh War.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 27 anti-personnel and 15 anti-tank mines, as well as 233 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from February 14 to 19, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency told News.Az.
As a result, more than 115 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period, the Agecny added.