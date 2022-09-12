Azerbaijan demines more than 450 hectares of liberated territories last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 5 to 10 September, as many as 49 anti-personnel and 20 anti-tank mines, as well as 120 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, about 457 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az