Azerbaijan demines more than 460 hectares of liberated territories last week
- 30 Jan 2023 08:16
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181221
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-demines-more-than-460-hectares-of-liberated-territories-last-week Copied
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Lachin and Zangilan districts from 23 to 28 January, 5 anti-tank landmines, as well as 62 unexploded ordnances (UXO), were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, nearly 467 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.