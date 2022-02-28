Azerbaijan demines more than 94 hectares of liberated territory last week
Azerbaijan continues demining operations in its territories liberated from the Armenian occupation following the Second Karabakh War.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 33 anti-personnel and 24 anti-tank mines, as well as 266 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from February 14 to 19, the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency told News.Az.
As a result, more than 94 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs during the reporting period, the Agecny added.