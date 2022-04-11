Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan demines nearly 237 hectares of liberated territory last week

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 106 anti-personnel and 141 anti-tank mines, as well as 156 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from April 4 to 9, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 237 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

