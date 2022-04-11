Azerbaijan demines nearly 237 hectares of liberated territory last week

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts, 106 anti-personnel and 141 anti-tank mines, as well as 156 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized from April 4 to 9, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 237 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

