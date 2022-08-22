Azerbaijan demines nearly 562 hectares of liberated territories last week
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from 15 to 20 August, as many as 239 anti-personnel and 140 anti-tank mines, as well as 125 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, about 562 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.