Azerbaijan demines over 14,000 hectares of liberated territory to date

Engineering work continues in the territories liberated as a result of the Patriotic War, which ended with the victory of the Azerbaijan Army under the command of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Units and subunits of the Engineering Troops of the Azerbaijan Army are clearing roads of mines and snow cover to ensure safe movement of vehicles, as well as laying new supply roads in the direction of the units stationed in mountainous and difficult terrain. Demining of sowing plots is also underway.

Starting from February 1 to March 3, more than 870 hectares of territory have been completely cleared, 227 mines and unexploded ordnance have been detected and neutralized as a result of the activities carried out by the engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories.

To date, engineer-sapper units have completely cleared more than 14,365 hectares of territory in the liberated areas, detected and neutralized 6,092 anti-personnel mines, 2,159 anti-tank mines, and 9231 unexploded ordnance of various types.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and unexploded ordnance, as well as on engineering support continue in the liberated territories.

