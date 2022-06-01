Azerbaijan demines over 18,600 hectares of its liberated territories so far

As a result of the activities carried out by the engineer-sapper units of the Azerbaijan Army in the liberated territories, more than 2,300 hectares of the area were completely cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance throughout May, the country’s Defense Ministry told News.Az.

To date, more than 18,600 hectares of the area in the liberated Azerbaijani territories have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance by the engineer-sapper units. In total, more than 6,000 anti-personnel mines, more than 2,100 anti-tank mines, and more than 9,400 unexploded ordnances have been detected and neutralized.

The main efforts are aimed at demining settlements, sowing plots, roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated territories.

Necessary activities on engineering support continue in the liberated territories.

News.Az