Azerbaijan demines over 5,500 hectares of liberated territories in August
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from August 1 to 31, as many as 2,353 anti-personnel and 689 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,161 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 5,523 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.