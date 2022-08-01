Azerbaijan demines over 6,900 hectares of liberated territories last month

Azerbaijan demines over 6,900 hectares of liberated territories last month

Azerbaijan demines over 6,900 hectares of liberated territories last month

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts in July, as many as 578 anti-personnel and 105 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,028 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, more than 6,900 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.

News.Az