Azerbaijan demines over 6,900 hectares of liberated territories last month
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts in July, as many as 578 anti-personnel and 105 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,028 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, more than 6,900 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.