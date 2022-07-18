Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan demines over 849 hectares of liberated territories last week

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan demines over 849 hectares of liberated territories last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from July 11 to 16, as many as 111 anti-personnel and 10 anti-tank mines, as well as 178 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, over 849 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      