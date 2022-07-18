Azerbaijan demines over 849 hectares of liberated territories last week
- 18 Jul 2022 11:32
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175326
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-demines-over-849-hectares-of-liberated-territories-last-week Copied
The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.
During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from July 11 to 16, as many as 111 anti-personnel and 10 anti-tank mines, as well as 178 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.
As a result, over 849 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.