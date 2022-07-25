Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan demines over 950 hectares of liberated territories last week

The Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) continues demining operations in the country’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts from July 18 to 24, as many as 184 anti-personnel and 11 anti-tank mines, as well as 181 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized, ANAMA told News.Az.

As a result, nearly 953 hectares have been cleared of mines and UXOs, the agency added.


News.Az 

