Azerbaijan, Denmark mull prospects for co-op in environmental protection, preparations for COP29

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has met with a delegation led by the non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark to the country Danny Annan, News.Az reports.

The pair exchanged views on preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) to be hosted by Azerbaijan this November.

The meeting also saw discussions on the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the sphere of environmental protection.

