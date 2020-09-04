Azerbaijan denounces Houthi attempts to target civilians, civilian objects in Saudi Arabia
- 04 Sep 2020 15:53
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 151840
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-denounces-houthi-attempts-to-target-civilians-civilian-objects-in-saudi-arabia Copied
Azerbaijan denounces the Houthi militias' persistent attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter on Friday.
“We reiterate Azerbaijan’s support to Saudi Arabia in all its measures to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to maintain security of the country,” the ministry noted.