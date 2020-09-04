Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan denounces Houthi attempts to target civilians, civilian objects in Saudi Arabia

Azerbaijan denounces the Houthi militias' persistent attempts to target civilians and civilian objects in Saudi Arabia, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on Twitter on Friday.

“We reiterate Azerbaijan’s support to Saudi Arabia in all its measures to protect sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to maintain security of the country,” the ministry noted.  


