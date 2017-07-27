Azerbaijan Department of "The House of Friendship" in Volgograd joins Peace Platform

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Department of the Volgograd Regional Public Organization for the Development of Culture "The House of Friendship" joined the “Armenia-Azerbaijan

Coordinator for general issues of the Azerbaijan Department of the Volgograd Regional Public Organization for the Development of Culture "The House of Friendship" Tehran Hajiyev, made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”, APA reports.

The statement says:

"Peaceful solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the only right way, considering the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I support this initiative, realizing the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions adopted by UN Security Council and the activity of OSCE Minsk Group regarding peaceful solution of the conflict.

I would like to express my support to Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform which is aimed at establishing and preserving peace and prosperity in South Caucasus region. I stress with regret that perceptions of new generations growing in both countries towards each other are formed only in the context of war. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the protracted conflicts.

According to the above-mentioned reasons, I make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

News.Az

News.Az